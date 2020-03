BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested two men on suspicion of murder in the stabbing death of a man in January.

Luis Bell, 47, and Dellon Bell, 45, were arrested Tuesday morning at a residence in the 1000 block of Water Street, police said.

The two are suspected of being involved in the Jan. 4 death of Dontae Lee, 38. He was pronounced dead in the 1000 block of 30th Street.