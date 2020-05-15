Two arrested in convenience store robbery in Mojave

MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies arrested two people in connection with a convenience store robbery early Friday where a shot was fired but no one was injured, according to sheriff’s officials.

Vincent Owens, 22, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, felon in possession of a handgun, resisting arrest and a felony warrant, deputies said. Brooklyn Fowler, 19, was arrested on charges of conspiracy, accessory and drug possession.

At 12:25 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a robbery at the Fastrip in the 2300 block of Highway 58. The victim told deputies he was robbed at gunpoint and had struggled with the robber to gain control of the gun when it fired. No one was hit.

The robber then fled in a gold-colored vehicle that headed south on Highway 14, the victim told deputies. There was another person in the vehicle.

Deputies stopped a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle on Highway 14 about five miles south of Mojave. They recovered a handgun reported stolen out of California City and the victim’s property, according to sheriff’s officials.

Fowler drove the vehicle and Owens robbed the victim, according to the sheriff’s release. Additionally, Owens tried punching the arresting deputy and had to be restrained.