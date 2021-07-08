Two arrested in connection with carjacking, assault in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a carjacking and assault in Delano last week.

The Delano Police Department said on July 1 at around 1:10 p.m., officers were sent to Jefferson Park regarding a possible carjacking. The victim told the officers that he was sitting in his vehicle at the park when he was approached by two suspects.

The department said the suspects brandished a firearm and threatened to shoot the man if he did not exit the vehicle. One of the suspects then pulled the victim from his vehicle, allowing the other suspect to start and drive the vehicle away, according to DPD.

The department said that suspect then brandished a knife at the victim as he was leaving the area. Both suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle.

Through an investigation, officers were able to identify the suspects as 42-year-old Arnell Tomas Arienda and 41-year-old Celeste Agatha Jimenez. They were both arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing of a firearm, making criminal threats and conspiracy to commit a crime.