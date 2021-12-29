Two arrested in connection to homicide on Wible Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men have been arrested in connection to the death of Justin Anthony Griffin Jr., 21, and one suspect is still at large, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

On Dec. 23, Demitris King, 28, of Bakersfield was arrested on M Street near 34th street, according to BPD. Yesterday, David Gray, 19, of Bakersfield was also arrested in connection to the death of Griffin on Fremont street just south of Wilson Road.

One addition suspect, Christian Gaines, 19, is still outstanding and has an active warrant out for his arrest, according to police. Gaines is considered armed and dangerous. If you have information regarding Gaines’ whereabouts, contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

On Nov. 3 around 10:30 p.m. the police were called out to Wible Road and Planz Road for reports of a shooting victim, according to the department. When police arrived they found Griffin in a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Griffin died at the seen.

There have been 136 confirmed homicides in Kern County this year, according to 17 News’ Homicide Tracker.