Two arrested in chase that started in Bakersfield, ended in Shafter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men traveling in a stolen vehicle were arrested after a chase that began in Bakersfield and ended on Lerdo Highway in Shafter, police said.

A black Honda Accord traveling 80 mph on Oak Street at about 7:56 a.m. Sunday refused to stop for police, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release. The vehicle was discovered to be stolen and a chase proceeded through central Bakersfield then onto northbound Highway 99.

The California Highway Patrol took over when the Accord traveled out of Bakersfield, police said.

The chase ended on Lerdo Highway and officers arrested Jose Luna, 30, and Joseph Saenz, 30, both of Shafter, police said.

Methamphetamine, a stolen catalytic converter and tools used to remove the device were found in the car, according to the release.

Both men had unrelated felony warrants, police said. They were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, auto theft and felony evading offenses.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.