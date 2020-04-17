Two arrested in Carquest Auto Parts theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of stealing from the Carquest Auto Parts store.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 10:59 p.m., officers responded to the Carquest Auto Parts Store, located at 25 Union Avenue, regarding a burglary alarm. Officers detained two suspects leaving the area, who were found to be in possession of stolen items.

The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Ian Moreland and 29-year-old Michael Rea. They were arrested on suspicion of for burglary, possession of stolen property, conspiracy and looting. They were transported and booked into the Kern County Jail.

