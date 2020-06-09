Two arrested in attempted murder, robbery at Circle K

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested in connection with an attempted robbery and attempted murder that took place earlier this month.

The Bakersfield Police Department said that on June 1, a man entered the Circle K store located at 2601 White Ln., brandished a firearm at the clerk and demanded money.

When the clerk refused, BPD said the suspect attempted to fire the weapon at the clerk several times but the firearm appeared to malfunction.

The suspect eventually fled from the business without any loss, the department said. The incident was captured on surveillance video and the suspect was observed fleeing from the business in a white Ford F-150.

Officers located the vehicle on Sunday at about 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Union Ave. The officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the Carl’s Jr parking lot and the rear passenger immediately fled from the vehicle, BPD said.

The suspect was seen discarding a loaded firearm as officers were pursuing him on foot, according to the department. The suspect was eventually taken into custody in the 100 block of V Street without further incident.

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Steven Rosales. He was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, gang participation, resisting arrest and several felony firearm offenses.

BPD said two additional people were in the vehicle, which had been reported stolen. Raymond Velasquez, 22, was identified as the driver of the stolen vehicle and was arrested possession of a stolen vehicle and gang participation.

The other passenger was a woman who was later released.