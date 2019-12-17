Two arrested in attempted homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with an attempted homicide. Juan Casillas, 27, and Maria Ramirez, 35, have been booked into the Kern County Jail for attempted murder, robbery and conspiracy.

Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Saturday at around 10 p.m. in the 700 block of Griffith Avenue. When deputies arrived they found a 33-year-old man shot to his abdomen area. The victim was taken to Kern Medical by helicopter with major injuries. At this time the victim is in stable condition.

During the investigation KCSO determined that Casillas and Ramirez were involved in the assault. On Monday deputies located Casillas in Wasco during a traffic stop and was taken into custody without resistance. Later on that night at 10:30 p.m. deputies located Ramirez in McFarland and was taken into custody without resistance.



Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation (2019-00199840) is urged to contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.

