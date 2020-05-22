Two arrested in armed robbery at Walmart store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested on Thursday in an armed robbery at a Walmart store.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 7:06 p.m., officers responded to the Walmart Neighborhood Market, located at 5625 Calloway Drive, regarding an armed robbery that just occurred. A suspect entered the business and selected several bottles of liquor.

As he was preparing to exit the business through an emergency exit, the department said an employee confronted him. The suspect brandished a handgun at the employee and fled from the business with the loss.

BPD said he was seen entering a white Chevrolet Camaro convertible, driven by a female suspect, which was waiting outside of the emergency exit. Officers located the suspect vehicle approximately an hour later at an ARCO gas station located at 2612 Buck Owens Blvd.

The two people occupying the vehicle were detained and officers determined they were the suspects in the robbery, the department said. The loss from the robbery, and a loaded unregistered firearm, were found inside of the vehicle.

The suspects were identified as 22-year-old Daniel Ramirez and 44-year-old Debra Braswell. BPD said Ramirez is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, looting and several felony firearms-related charges.

Braswell was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, looting and narcotic possession-related charges, the department said.