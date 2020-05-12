Two arrested for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested on Monday on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles.

The department said at around 9:44 a.m., officers responded to the 4700 block of New Horizon Blvd. regarding a theft in progress. A witness reported seeing two suspects underneath a vehicle, possibly attempting to steal the catalytic converter.

As officers arrived, the suspects attempted to flee. BPD said a perimeter was established and both suspects were taken into custody. The suspects were identified as 28-year-old Juan Antonio Contreras Jr. and 30-year-old Ezekiel Zechariah Barrientes.

They were found to be in possession of several stolen catalytic converters and tools to remove them, the department said.

Contreras and Barrientes were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for for grand theft, looting, conspiracy and resisting arrest.