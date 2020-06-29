Two arrested for illegal possession of firearms after leading police on pursuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested on Sunday for illegal possession of firearms after leading police on a brief pursuit.

The Bakersfield Police Department said that at around 9:47 p.m., officers were patrolling in the 200 block of Donna Avenue when they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the area. The driver initially failed to yield and led officers on a brief pursuit.

As officers were pursuing the vehicle, the department said they saw the occupants discard two firearms. The vehicle eventually stopped in the 800 block of Brundage Lane and the two occupants were detained without further incident, BPD said.

Officers recovered the two loaded 9mm handguns that were thrown from the vehicle, one of which was determined to be stolen, according to the department.

The occupants were identified as 25-year-old Thaddeus Thomas and 23-year-old Norris Jones. BPD said Thomas and Jones are both convicted felons, documented gang members and currently on

parole from the California Department of Corrections.

They were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of several firearms-related offenses, gang participation and parole violations.