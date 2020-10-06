Two arrested for illegal marijuana grow in McKittrick

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Taft Substation discovered an illegal marijuana grow in the 22700 Block of D Street in McKittrick Monday morning.

The discovery was made during an investigation that was prompted by several reports of illegal narcotics activity, according to KCSO.

Deputies located and seized 48 marijuana plants, approximately 600 pounds of processed marijuana, a stolen handgun, and live ammunition, according to a news release.

KCSO said the seized marijuana has an estimated street value of $600,000. Two male adults were arrested at the location. The suspects were identified as 34 year-old Adolfo Garcia and 32 year-old Orlando Muniz. Garcia and Muniz were booked into the Kern County Jail for marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sales, possession of stolen property, and conspiracy, according to sheriff’s deputies.