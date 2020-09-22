Two arrested for illegal gun possession after gunshot heard at Rosedale Inn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men have been arrested for illegal gun possession after a gunshot was heard at the Rosedale Inn on Monday.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were patrolling the inn, located at 2604 Buck Owens Blvd., when they heard a single gunshot. A man was seen running into a motel room after the shot was heard.

Two documented gang members — Shafter residents Edwin Lara, 21, and 37-year-old Jose Bernal — were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for various firearms-related offenses, including being felons and gang members in possession of firearms.

BPD said two handguns were found and seized, as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition and some methamphetamine.

The department said no one appears to have been struck by gunfire. The case is still under investigation.