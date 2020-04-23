Two arrested for firearms-related offenses in Delano after shots fired in residential area

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested for several firearms-related offenses last week after shots were fired in a residential area.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said on April 18 at around 7:43 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Wildwood Road and Sherwood Ave. after receiving a report of shots fired near the area.

The department said deputies located a vehicle fleeing the area and conducted a traffic stop. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found and seized a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun that was reported stolen and a 410 Snake Charmer shotgun with a sawed-off stock and barrel.

The deputies found the serial numbers to the sawed-off shotgun had been removed, KCSO said. 

Frank Granados, 23, and 22-year-old Jose Espinoza were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of illegal discharge of a firearm, possessing a stolen firearm, possessing a firearm with altered identification, possessing a sawed-off shotgun and carrying unregistered firearms.

