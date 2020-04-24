Two arrested for firearm, drug possession in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested on suspicion of firearm- and drug-related offenses on Sunday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 1 p.m., deputies were dispatched to check the welfare of a woman who was believed to be with a man armed with a firearm. Wasco deputies responded to the 900 block of 10th Place, where the woman and two men were contacted. 

During the investigation, the department said 23-year-old Wasco resident Marcos Barrios and 31-year-old Bakersfield resident Steven Cortez were found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, drugs, and gang paraphernalia.

The men were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of participating in a criminal street gang, possession of a loaded firearm, illegal narcotics possession and numerous additional felony offenses.

