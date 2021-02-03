Two arrested for attempting to steal catalytic converters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested early this morning for attempting to steal catalytic converters.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 3:28 a.m., officers were sent to South Union Avenue just south of Lamb Avenue after receiving a report of a possible theft in progress. When they arrived, the officers found a person on the grounds of the property and an occupied vehicle that attempted to leave the area.

BPD said numerous power tools were found along with a vehicle jack and methamphetamine.

Bakersfield resident Samuel Chavez, 43, and 44-year-old Arvin resident Guillermo Torrez were arrested on suspicion of attempted grand theft, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools and possession of methamphetamine. Chavez had an additional unrelated felony arrest warrant, the department said.

The suspect vehicle, described as a 2003 Red Chrysler Town and Country van, is currently impounded and may have been involved in prior catalytic converter thefts in the Bakersfield area, according to BPD.

Anyone who believes they have been the victim of catalytic converter theft is encouraged to report it to BPD at 661-327-7111.