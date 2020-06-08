Two arrested for attempting to kidnap truck driver in Maricopa; suspects wanted in Santa Maria attempted murder

MARICOPA, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested yesterday for attempting to kidnap a truck driver in Maricopa.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said two men attempted to kidnap at truck driver at knifepoint. The department said the men demanded the driver take them to Bakersfield. The driver got into her truck and drove off without injury and later contacted KCSO to report the incident.

The suspects were identified as 20-year-old Moses Abeytia and 21-year-old Feliciano Ramirez, both from Santa Clarita. They were found in Maricopa and subsequently arrested. The department said Abeytia refused to give his name to deputies while Ramirez provided a false name.

They were both arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and several misdemeanor offenses. Today, KCSO said it learned that Abeytia had an active warrant out for his arrest in connection to an attempted murder in Santa Maria.

KCSO said it provided Santa Maria Police detectives with information about Ramirez and that the department also identified him as a person of interest in the attempted murder.