Two arrested and gun seized in traffic stop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A traffic stop Tuesday evening resulted in the arrests of two people and the seizure of a handgun and methamphetamine, according to police.

Officers stopped a vehicle at about 8:25 p.m. in the 1600 block of Terrace Way and determined one of its occupants, Deshon Forbes, 25, was on active parole, police said. A search of the vehicle turned up a loaded revolver in the backseat.

The passenger who had been seated where the gun was found ran but was taken into custody following a short chase, police said.

The passenger, Tremaine Jones, 26, is a convicted felon not allowed to possess firearms, according to police. He was also found in possession of a bindle of methamphetamine.

Jones was arrested on several felony firearms charges, drug possession and resisting arrest, police said, and Forbes was arrested on a parole violation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.