Two arrested after stolen handgun, rifle found during vehicle search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested on Sunday after a stolen handgun, a rifle and a high-capacity magazine were found during a vehicle search.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 3:56 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 400 block of Weedpatch Highway. The vehicle was occupied by 22-year-old Lorenzo Lozano and 29-year-old Jose Castaneda.

The department said the officers observed a high-capacity magazine and an AR-15 in plain view in the back seat of the vehicle. A further search of the vehicle revealed a loaded handgun underneath

the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

The handgun was determined to have been reported stolen outside of Kern County, BPD said.

Lozano and Castaneda were both arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of numerous firearms-related violations, possession of stolen property and gang participation.