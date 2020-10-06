Two arrested after stolen firearm, vehicles found in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested over the weekend after police found a stolen firearm and multiple stolen vehicles in Tehachapi.

The Tehachapi Police Department said that on Saturday at around 9 p.m., officers were sent to the 600 block of Bailey Court after receiving a complaint of people camping at the location in a motorhome.

Officers contacted the two occupants of the motor home, who were identified as 35-year-old John Fontenot and 33-year-old Jenny Meyer, both from Oakland. The department said they told officers that the motor home was broken down and they were attempting to repair it.

The department said the officers noticed that a 2016 Ford F150 at the location had no license plates. A check of the vehicle identification number revealed that the truck was reported stolen from Petaluma.

TPD said officers searched the truck and found an additional license plate, which was reported stolen from Oakland. Officers also found a loaded .38-caliber Smith and Wesson revolver.

Fontenot was found to be prohibited from possessing a firearm and was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, being a felon in possession of ammunition and possession of burglary tools.

The department said he was also found to have two felony arrest warrants for burglary and receiving stolen property out of Alameda County and Monterey County and was subsequently charged with these warrants.

Detectives conducted a record check of the firearm and found it had been reported stolen during a residential burglary in Pittsburg, California, according to the department. Meyer was also found to have been a previously convicted felon.

Detectives determined there was sufficient evidence to arrest Meyer for both the stolen firearm and the stolen vehicle, TPD said. Officers returned to the location and arrested her.

However, on Monday at around 2:30 p.m., officers were once again called to Bailey Court and discovered that Meyer had posted bail and returned to the motor home, which had not yet been towed, the department said.

Officers questioned Meyer about two enclosed cargo trailers that were in the area. TPD said she indicated that the trailers belonged to her and Fontenot. However, upon close inspection, officers found that not to be the case.

The officers found that the vehicle identification plates and stamped frame vehicle identification numbers had been removed. A second vehicle identification number was located on one trailer and a record check indicated the trailer was reported stolen out of Richmond, California.

The department said Meyer was found to be in possession of several baggies of methamphetamine, a digital scale, several narcotic pipes, and syringes. Several tools and a generator were located inside one of the trailers which were also believed to be stolen.

Meyer was again arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of possessing a stolen trailer, methamphetamine for sale, narcotics paraphernalia and tear gas. She was also arrested for receiving stolen property and committing a felony while out on bond.

TPD said detectives determined there was sufficient evidence linking Fontenot to the stolen trailer and additional stolen property and that the department will seek charges for these crimes as well.