Two men arrested after loaded gun, drugs found in vehicle involved in possible road rage incident

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested after a loaded firearm and drugs were found in a vehicle involved in a possible road rage incident.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Highway 178 and Borel Road after getting a report of a vehicle chasing another vehicle in a possible road rage incident. The occupants of the pursuing vehicle were reported to be brandishing a firearm at the first vehicle.

The department said the deputies conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle and detained the two occupants. The driver was identified as 21-year-old Jacob Smith and the passenger was identified as 25-year-old Brycen Broome, both from Lake Isabella.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a loaded firearm, cocaine, hydrocodone and Xanax pills, according to KCSO.

Smith was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, possessing a controlled substance while armed, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, conspiracy and exhibiting a firearm at an occupant of a vehicle.

Broome was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, conspiracy and exhibiting a firearm at an occupant of a vehicle.