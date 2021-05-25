Two arrested after leading Kings County deputies on pursuit in stolen SUV

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Two 18-year-olds were arrested on Monday in Hanford after leading Kings County deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office said at around 5:47 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol were pursuing a stolen silver 2008 Ford Escape near the area of 19th Avenue and Medford Avenue when the CHP lost sight of the vehicle and requested the assistance of the Sheriff’s Office.

The department said a deputy driving south on 12th Avenue near Kent Avenue spotted the SUV heading north on 12th Avenue and initiated a pursuit. The pursuit lasted several miles and reached speeds of 130 miles per hour, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle ended up along a canal bank near the 13700 block of 9th Avenue, where the driver lost control and rolled the SUV into a dry canal, the department said. Two people — later identified as Manuel Huerta and Jasper Cardoza — ran from the vehicle toward a nearby residence.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies chased after the suspects and were able to detain Jasper without incident. However, they lost sight of Huerta and a perimeter was established as deputies searched the area for him.

Kings County K-9 Officer Bos was brought in to assist with the search and found Huerta hiding in a shed, the department said. Huerta allegedly struggled with Bos and used his collar and leash to choke him.

The Sheriff’s Office said officers hit Huerta with a bean bag round, after which he was arrested. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the incident, the department said.

Huerta and Jasper were both booked into Kings County Jail on suspicion of evading police, possessing stolen property and resisting arrest.