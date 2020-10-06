Two arrested after large amount of drugs found in Tehachapi residence

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested in Tehachapi on Monday after a large amount of drugs were found at a residence.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 5 p.m., deputies were sent to the 21000 block of Golden Hills Boulevard to check the welfare of 55-year-old Edward Hughes, who was possibly under the influence of methamphetamine.

The department said deputies had prior information that Hughes, who is on probation, was selling methamphetamine from the apartment.

During a search of his residence, deputies found around 185 grams of suspected meth, 85.6 grams of marijuana, 7 meth smoking pipes, and 4 scales. Hughes and 53-year-old Stephanie Alexander were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for several offenses including drug possession and drug possession for the purpose of sales.