Two arrested after high-speed pursuit in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit in east Bakersfield on Thursday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 8 p.m., the KCSO Air Support Unit saw a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Monica Street and Eucalyptus Dr. in east Bakersfield.

Patrol deputies were sent out to the area. While responding, the suspects jumped out of the car and got into a second car and fled the area, the department said.

KCSO said AIR1 followed them and watched as they jumped out of that car and ran into an apartment complex off of Fairfax Road. The suspects then returned to the vehicle and fled again, the department said.

KCSO said deputies attempted to stop the vehicle during the high-speed pursuit. The pursuit eventually ended after the suspects began driving the wrong direction on Oswell Street, the department said.

AIR1 continued to follow the suspects as they drove into the Walmart parking lot at E. Brundage Lane and Oswell Street. KCSO said they abandoned the car in the parking lot and ran into the store.

One suspect hid in the store while the other ran out the back door, according to the department. AIR1 watched the suspect run out of the back door and directed deputies to his location.

Deputies were able to arrest the suspect after a struggle. The second suspect was located in the store and also arrested. Both vehicles the suspects were in were reported stolen. The department said.

The suspects were identified as 23-year-old Ronald Cooper and 28-year-old Garrett Tyler, who were both booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, evading arrest and possession of burglary tools.