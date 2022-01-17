Two arrested after fight at Studio Movie Grill, employee hit with gun

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested Sunday night after getting into a fight with Studio Movie Grill employees and allegedly hitting an employee with a gun, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched to Studio Movie Grill for reports of a fight involving a gun between two people and multiple Studio Movie Grill employees, according to BPD. When deputies arrived they were advised that multiple employees were assaulted and a man had pulled out a gun and struck an employee with it.

The argument allegedly started over an issue with the suspects’ bill, according to BPD.

Witnesses told police the two suspects fled in a white BMW and provided a partial license plate number, according to police. Officers shortly located the vehicle near Truxtun Avenue and Bahamas Drive. Officers pulled the vehicle over and searched the vehicle. During the search, officers found and seized a gun.

Eduardo Reyes, 29, and Rahmona Reyes, 43, were arrested for the incident, according to police. Eduardo was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a firearm, various firearms-related charges and several outstanding felony warrants. Rahmona was arrested for driving while under the influence and her involvement in the assault.

If you have information regarding this incident call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.