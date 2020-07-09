Two arrested after drugs, weapons found at illegal casino

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested after drugs and weapons were found at an illegal internet casino in south Bakersfield on Wednesday night.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 8 p.m., deputies served a search warrant at an illegal casino being operated in the 200 block of Curnow Road. Deputies seized seven gaming machines, more than 50 bags of packaged marijuana and two handguns, one of which was stolen out of Arvin, the department said.

Arlene Calvillo, 46, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and multiple gaming violations. Marcelino Villa, 52, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, conspiracy and gaming violations.