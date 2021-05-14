Two arrested after drugs, firearm found during probation search

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested on Thursday after drugs and a firearm were found during a probation search. 

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 7:30 p.m., deputies conducted a search in the 1900 block of Gaston Street. During the search, the department said deputies found a loaded firearm, suspected methamphetamine and a police scanner.

KCSO said Oscar Dominguez, 27, and 18-year-old Destiny Ramirez were both arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of illegal firearm possession, drug possession, participation in a criminal street gang, conspiracy and unlawful use of a police scanner.

