2 arrested after deputies find 14lbs marijuana, 36g meth, heroin, guns: KCSO

INYOKERN, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested after deputies executed a search warrant at a home along Highway 14 and found suspected methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and two handguns, according to sheriff’s officials.

Roy Stevens, 70, of Inyokern was arrested Nov. 23 on suspicion of drug and weapons offenses, officials said. Timothy Kowalski, 57, was arrested for an unrelated felony warrant out of Inyo County.

Two pounds of suspected meth, 36 grams of heroin and 14 pounds of processed marijuana were found during the search in the 1400 block of Highway 14, according to sheriff’s officials.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

