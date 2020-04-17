Two arrested after CHP stops stolen vehicle

MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol arrested two people who were stopped in a vehicle reported stolen out of Bakersfield.

Lea Marie Stone, 46, and Jess William Reeves, 45, were arrested Wednesday evening after officers found them traveling on Highway 58 in a stolen red 1996 Honda Civic, a CHP news release said. Officers stopped the vehicle west of Keene Road after noticing it didn’t have current registration tabs and running its license plate.

Stone, the driver, was arrested on charges including receiving stolen property, while Reeves was arrested on an outstanding burglary warrant.