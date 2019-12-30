Two arrested after traffic stop turns up methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana, deputies say

BODFISH, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested on felony charges after deputies found them in possession of methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana during a traffic stop, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies stopped a vehicle at about 1 p.m. Saturday near the area of Kern River Canyon Road and Borel Road for a vehicle code violation.

During the stop, deputies found 35.9 grams of individually packaged meth, 68 grams of marijuana, 40.5 grams of concentrated marijuana, one gram of heroin and numerous items of drug paraphernalia, according to sheriff’s officials.

The vehicle’s occupants, Jerry Winham and Joyce Yarbrough, both 58, were taken into custody, deputies said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.