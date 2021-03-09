Two arrested after being caught removing catalytic converters from vehicles in northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested on Sunday after being caught by police removing catalytic converters from vehicles.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 1:15 p.m., officers were sent to Meany Avenue near Laborde Place after receiving reports of people stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in the area.

When officers arrived, BPD said they found 34-year-old Michael Chacon and 35-year-old Kassandra Calderon actively removing catalytic converters. The department said they were also found to be in possession of two removed converters.

They were both found to be on post-release community supervision and were subsequently arrested on suspicion of grand theft. BPD said Chacon was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.