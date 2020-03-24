Two arrested after assaulting man in robbery, leading police on pursuit

Breaking News
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested on Monday for a residential robbery, assault and leading police on a short pursuit.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 7:49 p.m., deputies were sent to the 400 block of Wistaria Street after getting a report of a robbery. The deputies learned that the victim of the robbery was assaulted by two men who entered the residence and tried to rob him, armed with a handgun and shotgun. 

The victim suffered a head injury after one of the suspects struck him with the butt of a gun, the department said. He was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries. 

KCSO said the suspects fled after the incident, one on foot and the other in a vehicle. The KCSO Air Support Unit found the suspect vehicle. The department said deputies on the ground tried to stop the vehicle, which failed to yield and led deputies on a short pursuit. The driver, later identified as 37-year-old Monica Sepulveda, pulled over and was arrested, while the male suspect ran away, the department said. Nearby, deputies found the man, identified as 46-year-old Andrew Munoz, and arrested him without incident.

KCSO said a shotgun was located near the vehicle while a replica firearm used to assault the victim was found at the victim’s house.

Munoz was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. Sepulveda was arrested on suspicion of felony evading and conspiracy.

