Two arrested after arriving at probation office in stolen vehicle, officers say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers arrested two people Thursday who showed up at a probation office in a stolen vehicle containing a loaded handgun and suspected methamphetamine, according to probation officials.

Robert Delfino Castillo, 38, ran from officers who contacted him in the parking lot of the probation office at 5121 Stockdale Highway but was soon apprehended, according to a probation department release.

Officers said Castillo and Madison Leigh Martin, 18, drove to the office in a vehicle that was reported stolen. A .22-caliber handgun and seven grams of suspected meth were found in the vehicle.

Castillo and Martin were arrested on drug, gun and stolen vehicle charges.