Twenty arrests made during KCSO operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Twenty people were arrested this week during a four-hour operation in the area of Olive and Knudsen drives in northwest Bakersfield, according to sheriff’s officials.

A team of deputies remained “highly visible” as they patrolled business parking lots, motels, apartments and surrounding neighborhoods in an effort to deter crime, officials said.

Several arrests were made in connection to weapons offenses and possession of drugs, including fentanyl. Others had warrants out for their arrest, and four citations were given, deputies said.

A gun, three stolen vehicles, drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized, and a missing person located, deputies said.

“These crimes affect the quality of life and public safety in the community,” a sheriff’s news release said. “The Sheriff’s Office is actively working with the community to identify areas where similar operations can be executed consistently until we see the improvement we are working toward.”