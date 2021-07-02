Tulare man who fostered dozens of children arrested on molestation allegations

TULARE, Calif. (KGET) — A 76-year-old man who fostered dozens of children has been arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of child molestation and other offenses related to child sexual abuse.

Some of the alleged victims of Fred Guerrero reported incidents dating back as far as 2001, according to the Tulare Police Department.

In total, Guerrero has fostered 51 children over 20 years, police said.

Detectives believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Matt Muller at 559-685-2300, extension 2157.