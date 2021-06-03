Tulare man arrested after allegedly kidnapping 5-year-old girl from Keysville campsite

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly luring a 5-year-old girl away from her family at the Keysville South Campground near Lake Isabella.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the area after receiving reports of a missing juvenile. Prior to arriving, the department said the girl was located by her family.

During the course of the investigation, deputies learned that the child had been lured away from the campsite by a man who was not known to the child or her family. The man, later identified as 62-year-old Tulare resident David Barrera, allegedly took the juvenile to a secluded area and concealed her while her family searched for her.

KCSO said the child was eventually found by family members in the company of Barrera.

The department said Barrera is a convicted sex offender and had an active felony warrant for failing to register as a sex offender. He was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a child under 14 years old for the purpose of committing lewd or lascivious acts, contact with a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense and annoying a child with priors.