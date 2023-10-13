BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man from Earlimart was arrested on Thursday for his alleged involvement in fatally shooting a Delano man earlier this year, in July.

Deputies arrested Martinez Lombara, 32, after a short police chase, for his alleged involvement in the deadly shooting of Francisco Valencia in July of this year. Delano police were involved in the car chase but Lombara was transferred to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office custody shortly after.

Lombara was included on Sheriff Boudreaux’s (TCSO) Top Ten Most Wanted list, according to authorities. Lombara is being held without bail on the murder charge and a kidnapping case.

Lombara was allegedly involved in a shooting on July 22, according to officials.

On July 22, TCSO officials were called to a shooting incident around 1 a.m., near the 200 block of Road 148. Medical personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced Francisco Valenica dead.