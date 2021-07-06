Tulare County Sheriff’s Office looking for man wanted for assaulting, kidnapping woman

OROSI, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for assaulting and kidnapping a woman on Sunday.

The department said shortly after 10 p.m., 32-year-old Benjamin Garcia allegedly assaulted a woman at a house in Orosi and forced her into a vehicle against her will. TCSO said Garcia continued to hit the woman while driving and ended up in the Clovis area, where the assault continued.

The department said Garcia left the area before law enforcement could arrive. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Garcia has ties to the Bulldogs street gang from the Fresno area, according to TCSO.

Anyone with information on Garcia’s whereabouts is urged to call the department at 559-733-6218.