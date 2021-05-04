Tulare County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 for possession of stolen fruit bins from Wonderful Citrus, WMJ Farms

DINUBA, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people in Dinuba on Tuesday for possession of stolen property from Wonderful Citrus and WMJ Farms and for possession of methamphetamine and live ammunition.

The investigation began Friday morning when fruit bins were reported stolen from Wonderful Citrus and WMJ Farms. Detectives found the stolen bins at a home on Monday in Dinuba in the 10500 block of Lewis Drive. They also found methamphetamine and live ammunition at the residence.

During their investigation, detectives found that other companies could be victims from the same theft. Officials retrieved the stolen bins.





Courtesy: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Alyssa Link was booked for conspiracy and possession of stolen property. Jordan Link was booked for conspiracy, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of live ammunition. Derickson was booked for being a felon in possession of live ammunition. All three were all booked at the Adult Pre-Trial Facility. The department says the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Javier Guerrero, Detective Bryan DeHaan or Sgt. David De La Cruz at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 1-800-808-0488. You can also submit anonymous tips to tcso@tipnow.com or call and text their anonymous hot line at 559-725-4194.