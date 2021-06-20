Tulare County sheriff’s detectives recover over $100K in stolen pistachios

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Tulare County sheriff’s officials say a man was arrested, accused of stealing 42,000 pounds of pistachios and reselling them.

Officials said deputies arrested Alberto Montemayor, 34, and booked him into the Tulare County jail for the theft of the pistachios valued at over $100,000.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said the Touchstone Pistachio Company in Terra Bella contacted detectives on June 17 after the company found it was missing 42,000 pounds of pistachios.

Officials said investigators discovered that the truck with the missing pistachios was moved from Montemayor Trucking lot in Delano to another one nearby. Authorities allege the pistachios were being moved from 2,000 pound sacks to smaller ones for resale.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or contact them anonymously by text or email at TCSO@tipnow.com.