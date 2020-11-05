Tulare County Police Department identifies suspect in homicide investigation

TULARE, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Police Department has identified a suspect in a homicide investigation related to the death of 55-year-old John Albers.









According to TCPD, officers responded to a report of a medical aid in the 200 block of E Jackson in the City of Tulare on Nov. 1 at approximately 3:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers said they located John Albers, 55, unresponsive inside his home. He suffered severe trauma and was declared deceased at the scene. TCPD’s Investigations Unit later confirmed that the death was a homicide.

TCPD also identified the suspect as 23-year-old Alicia Adriana Espinosa (pictured above). According to TCPD, Espinosa has ties to Tulare, Visalia, Las Vegas, and Henderson, NV. She is 5’4” and weighs approximately 110 pounds. TCPD said the suspect’s hair color is unknown because she has been known to change it frequently and sometimes wears wigs.

Espinosa may be traveling in a white 2017 Nissan Sentra bearing California license plate number “7XTU329”. TCPD said it is possible that she may have fled to Southern California or Nevada. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Art Cabello at (559) 685-2300 x 2149 or Sgt. Richard Payne at (559) 685-2300 x 4265.