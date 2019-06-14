Tulare County officials release more details in officer-involved shooting that left man dead, woman wounded

Authorities say a man suspected in a drive-by shooting in Richgrove was shot and killed by a Delano police officer in an officer-involved shooting at a hotel early Friday morning, while another woman was wounded by Tulare County sheriff’s deputies and is expected to make a full recovery.

Officials said the man and woman were suspects in an attack against an 18-year-old man at his home Thursday afternoon in Richgrove, about 10 miles northeast of Delano.

Later that night, just before 11 p.m. officials say, deputies were called to the same home involved the first attack, for a report of a drive-by shooting. Officials said a witnesses said a bullet went through a window and the shooting and the first attack against the 18-year-old were related.

Tulare County sheriff’s deputies later tracked down a vehicle suspected to be involved in the shooting at a Best Western in Delano and located suspects in a room there, officials said.

According to the release, Delano officers assisted Tulare County deputies as deputies knocked on the hotel room door ordering people to come out.

As deputies knocked, a man jumped out a back window and a Delano officer opened fire. The man later died at a hospital, but was not identified.

As shots were fired outside, Tulare County deputies continued ordering people to come out of the hotel room. Officials said the door swung open and a shot was fired hitting a woman in the hip. She was not identified and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Delano officer was not identified, but is a 10-year veteran of the department, Tulare County sheriff’s officials said in a release.

The Tulare County sheriff’s deputy was placed on paid administrative leave as the Porterville Police Department investigates the shooting.

An autopsy will performed on the man within the next couple days, officials said.