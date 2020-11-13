Tulare County homicide suspect extradited to U.S. after arrest in Cabo San Lucas

TULARE, Calif. (KGET) — A 23-year-old woman identified earlier this month as a suspect in the killing of a 55-year-old man was arrested Thursday after authorities received an anonymous tip she was hiding out in Cabo San Lucas, Tulare police say.

Alicia Adriana Espinosa was arrested in Mexico on charges unrelated to the homicide and extradited to Los Angeles, where federal marshals turned her over to Tulare detectives, police say. She was booked on suspicion of murder.

Police allege Espinosa killed John Albers, who was found unresponsive Nov. 1 inside a home on East Jackson Street in Tulare. Albers suffered “severe trauma” and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Tulare Police Department.

The tipster told police they were vacationing in Cabo San Lucas when they had contact with Espinosa. They searched her name on Facebook and found she was wanted in the homicide investigation.