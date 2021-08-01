Tulare County deputies ask for help in search of murder suspect

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man on the run, suspected in the murder of a woman Saturday night.

Tulare deputies were called to a home in Woodville at around 8:20 p.m. for reports of a woman who had been shot. The woman, identified as 30-year-old Rachel Martinez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe 31-year-old Ruben Sanchez shot Martinez after an argument then ran from the scene.

Officials say they have not found a murder weapn and say Sanchez is considered armed and dangerous. Sanchez reportedly previously lived in Oregon and Washington and he may try to go back.

If you have any information on the case or know of Sanchez’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.