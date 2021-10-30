Tulare County authorities arrest 2 in connection to Terra Bella murder, continue search for third suspect

Law enforcement during a search for alleged murder suspects in Delano on Oct. 28, 2021.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tulare County authorities say they arrested two men for the murder of a Terra Bella man earlier this month, and are looking for a third suspect with possible ties to Kern County.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Jesus Manjarrez, 23, and Dan Eli Perez, 38, for their alleged roles in the killing of a man whose body was found in an orchard in Terra Bella on Oct. 15.

A third suspect, identified as 24-year-old Jose Omar Bello Reyes, remains on the run, officials said.

Tulare deputies say the victim, 58-year-old Douglas R. Cline, was shot to death.

Law enforcement served search warrants at multiple locations on Oct. 28, including Delano, according to authorities. Manjarrez and Perez were both arrested on Thursday and booked into the Tulare County jail for murder and conspiracy to commit murder, officials said in a statement.

Jesus Manjarrez, 23 / Photo: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Dan Eli Perez, 38 / Photo: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Jose Omar Bello Reyes, 24 / Photo: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say they found a dozen guns, a grenade launcher, and suspected cocaine, heroin and fentanyl during the searches for the three suspects.

Meanwhile, Tulare County authorities are still searching for Reyes. He is known to frequent Earlimart, Delano, McFarland and Bakersfield, they said. Anyone with information on Reyes’ whereabouts is asked to call Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Clower or Det. Brad McClean at 559-733-6218 or contact them anonymously at 559-725-4194 or at tcso@tipnow.com.