Manager of Tulare Animal Services Shelter suspected of embezzlement

TULARE, Calif. (KGET) — The manager of the Tulare Animal Services Shelter has been arrested after it was discovered $60,000 was missing from a nonprofit that helps support the shelter, police said.

Bonnie Heasley, 57, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of embezzling funds from the “Friends of Tulare Animal Services,” according to the Tulare Police Department. Heasley has been treasurer of the nonprofit since 2018.

Heasley was placed on administrative leave June 23, when police were alerted of the alleged embezzlement. Detectives found evidence through bank records and other transactions supporting the allegations, police said.