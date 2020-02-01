Truck driver sentenced to probation for deadly California City crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A truck driver who police said lied about a crash where his big rig struck and killed a motorcyclist pleaded no contest Friday to a misdemeanor manslaughter charge and was sentenced to probation.

Manuel Valenzuela, 64 at the time of the crash, told police he was driving into California City on Neuralia Road on June 3 when motorcyclist Kyra Adams swerved in front of him.

They collided head-on, Valenzuela told police, and Adams, 47, died on impact.

But investigators later determined Adams had broken down on the side of the road, according to the California City Police Department. Valenzuela never slowed down and rear-ended Adams.

Valenzuela was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.