Truck driver arrested on manslaughter charge in California City crash

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a truck driver who they say lied about a crash in which his big rig struck and killed a motorcyclist in June.

Manuel Valenzuela, 64, had told police he was driving into California City on Neuralia Road on June 3 when motorcyclist Kyra Adams swerved in front of him, causing a head-on collision.

Adams, 47, died upon impact.

But investigators determined Adams had broken down on the side of the road, according to the California City Police Department. Valenzuela never slowed down and rear-ended Adams, police said.

Valenzuela has been charged with vehicular manslaughter without alcohol or gross negligence, a misdemeanor. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 31.