Truck driver arrested on manslaughter charge in California City crash

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:

Manuel Valenzuela

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a truck driver who they say lied about a crash in which his big rig struck and killed a motorcyclist in June.

Manuel Valenzuela, 64, had told police he was driving into California City on Neuralia Road on June 3 when motorcyclist Kyra Adams swerved in front of him, causing a head-on collision.

Adams, 47, died upon impact.

But investigators determined Adams had broken down on the side of the road, according to the California City Police Department. Valenzuela never slowed down and rear-ended Adams, police said.

Valenzuela has been charged with vehicular manslaughter without alcohol or gross negligence, a misdemeanor. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 31.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News