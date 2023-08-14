BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Following an argument with his girlfriend of one month, Daniel Gunnarsson killed her in his stepfather’s garage, where he was found covered in blood with her body the morning of May 18, 2021, according to court documents.

Kathryn Pham, 21, suffered severe wounds to her head and body, according to the reports. Gunnarrson told investigators he used an ice ax in the grisly slaying on Skylark Avenue in Ridgecrest.

On Monday, Gunnarrson’s trial is scheduled to begin on charges of first-degree murder and mutilation of a corpse. He faces life in prison if convicted.

17 News will live-tweet opening statements.

Gunnarsson, 23, was previously found incompetent to stand trial and sent to a state hospital for treatment, where months later psychologists found he had been restored to competency.

He’s being represented by Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe. Samantha Allen is prosecuting the case for the District Attorney’s office.

This article will be updated.