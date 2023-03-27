BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The juvenile court equivalent of a bench trial is scheduled next month for a teen who was 14 when police say he fatally shot a man in Panorama Park.

A jurisdictional hearing for Junior Fierros was set for April 12 during a brief hearing Monday before Judge Wendy Avila. At a jurisdictional hearing, the court decides whether the petition filed against the juvenile is true.

Fierros is accused of shooting Luis Mora, 39, and a teen on May 1, 2022, on Panorama Drive near River Boulevard. Mora died the next day at Kern Medical, according to coroner’s officials. The teen’s injuries were described as minor.